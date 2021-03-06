Arunachal: RGU Conducts Orientation-cum-Interaction program in Botany dept

ITANAGAR- An Orientation-cum-Interaction program was conducted in the Department of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills for the students of B.Sc. Agriculture, M.Sc. Agriculture and Food Technology under the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences on 6th March, 2021.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences has been started from the session 2020-2021. At the outset, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Coordinator of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences welcome the Chief Guest, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University and the students to the program.

The Vice-Chancellor interacted with the students in length and encouraged, motivated and inspired them about the courses they have opted for. In his speech, Vice-chancellor assured the students for every possible help for the growth and development of the Departments. Students were advice to inculcate discipline and to study well.

The students asked host of questions and they were satisfied with the answers from honorable Vice-Chancellor. The program was an opportunity to know each other as the students of the aforementioned departments has been invited for a Practical Classes (Physical mode) w.e.f. 4th to 14th March, 2021.

The program was also attended by the newly recruited Guest Assistant Professors of the Departments. The program ended with the vote of thanks by Prof. Sumpam Tangjang.