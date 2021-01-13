Arunachal
Arunachal records heavy snow fall in Tawang and Sela Pass
A vehicle on way to Tawang is seen struck in feet-deep snow while the passengers are enjoying the snowfall.
ITANAGAR: Tawang district, Sela Pass and parts of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall on Wednesday posing tough challenges for vehicular movement along Bhalukpong-Tawang road. A vehicle on way to Tawang is seen struck in feet-deep snow while the passengers are enjoying the snowfall.
While three friends are making efforts to pull out their Scorpio stuck at Sela Pass, located 13,700 feet..
HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW