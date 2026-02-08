Arunachal: Prison Legal Aid Clinic Inaugurated at Sub-Jail Pasighat

PASIGHAT- In a step aimed at strengthening access to justice for incarcerated persons, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Judge of the Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), on Saturday inaugurated the Prison Legal Aid Clinic at Sub-Jail, Pasighat. The inauguration was followed by a legal awareness programme for jail inmates.

The initiative, organised by APSLSA under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), is intended to provide free legal assistance, awareness and support to prison inmates and undertrial prisoners, in line with the constitutional mandate of equal access to justice.

Addressing the inaugural session, Justice Medhi highlighted that geographical remoteness, linguistic diversity and limited access to legal institutions pose significant challenges to accessing justice in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly for individuals within the criminal justice system. He emphasised that awareness of legal rights and timely access to legal aid are fundamental constitutional entitlements.

Stressing the importance of free legal services provided through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), Justice Medhi said legal awareness must reach the “last person in the line” and the most remote corners of the state, especially marginalised and voiceless sections of society. He noted that many inmates, particularly undertrials, remain in custody due to lack of awareness and delayed access to legal assistance.

He underscored the role of Prison Legal Aid Clinics in facilitating timely access to justice through legal counselling, representation and awareness of rights within jail premises. Justice Medhi also highlighted the importance of paralegal volunteers as key facilitators of legal literacy in communities and as agents of reform within the prison system, while commending the efforts of the District Legal Services Authority, East Siang.

Justice Budi Habung, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, in his address, urged inmates to actively avail themselves of the free legal services provided through the newly inaugurated clinic. He spoke on the principles of humane and equal justice for all citizens and encouraged inmates to focus on reformation and good conduct.

During the programme, inmates were sensitised to various NALSA initiatives by Advocate Sunny Tayeng, Legal Aid Counsel; Advocate Nyame Dabi, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel; and Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, APSLSA. The session covered schemes for poor prisoners, legal aid services through the e-Prison portal, and NALSA flagship programmes such as Jagriti, ASHA, DAWN, SAMVAD, SATHI and LSUM.

Information was also shared on the NALSA helpline (15100), legal services mobile units, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024, and the roles and functions of Legal Services Authorities and Legal Aid Clinics.

The programme was attended by Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, the SDO (Judicial)-cum-Jail Superintendent, Sanjay Taram, Secretary, DLSA East Siang, Epi Kapa, Member Secretary, APSLSA, officers-in-charge, paralegal volunteers, members of the Bar and other officials.