Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Or’ Campaign at Ozakho Village Held

LONGDING- District Administration led by DC Bani Lego Along with all the HODs of Longding District held Good Governance Week – “Prashasan Gaon Ki Or” Camp at Ozakho Village Chubam Circle Kanubari.

Bani Lego took a transect walk of the entire village and interacted with the villagers. He also visited the village FPS and Village Poultry Farm run by the Village Panchayat.

As a part of the program ‘Airgun Surrender abhiyan’ was also organized, where 10 Ten villagers surrendered Air-guns and Some children also surrendered their catapult. Bani lego appreciated the effort of Ozakho village for becoming first in the District to Surrender Airguns and for making the initiative towards protection of wildlife.

While interacting with the gathering, DC Bani Lego said that the District administration is committed toward making the process of governance inclusive, participatory, transparent, efficient, responsive, and effective inoder to ensure good governance. He praised the efforts of the Ozakho village Panchayat towards making the village one of the cleanest village in the District.

During the occassion DPDO, DMO, DDTH, DDSE, DTO(Tourism), AE RWD, RFO also shared about various policies and programs that the people can avail from the department. Then, open interaction between the villagers and the officials were held.

In the process, the concerned officials provided necessary answers to the queries and grievances of the people During the occasion health camp and camp Aadhar- EPIC Seeding were also set up. The District Administration has scheduled series of programs till 25th December 2022 to celebrate the Good Governance week.

The program was attended by Chubam ZPM Ngamjan Wangsu, Administrative officers, HODs, GPC, PRI Members and villagers.