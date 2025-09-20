Arunachal Pradesh to Revise Teacher Transfer Orders After Reviewing 203 Appeals

ITANAGAR– In a significant development for the state’s education sector, the Arunachal Pradesh education department held a high-level review meeting on Saturday to scrutinize 203 appeals filed against the recent teachers’ transfer and posting orders.

Officials have indicated that a revised transfer order is likely to be issued in the coming days, addressing key concerns raised by the affected educators.

The appeals stem from the July 20 notification that reshuffled 203 teachers statewide, including 138 trained graduate teachers (TGTs), 52 primary teachers (PRTs), 10 postgraduate teachers (PGTs), and three physical education teachers (PETs).

Also Read- Parong Village Signs MoU Backing Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Adding Momentum to Community Endorsements

This en masse transfer was part of Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona’s ambitious “Three-Year Education Roadmap for Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029,” aimed at rationalizing teacher distribution to enhance educational quality across districts.

The review meeting, chaired by senior department officials, focused on categorizing and deliberating the appeals. Among the 203 cases, 120 were submitted on medical grounds, encompassing 45 PRTs, 126 TGTs, 8 PGTs, two PETs, and two block education officers (BEOs).

These have been forwarded to the state medical board at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences for verification, with physical examinations slated for September 23 to 25.

Also Read- India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

Additionally, appeals from teachers approaching retirement received sympathetic consideration, with several approved for retention on compassionate grounds. The department emphasized that the process prioritizes both administrative efficiency and teacher welfare, ensuring transfers align with policy guidelines while accommodating genuine hardships.

This review follows recent directives from Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, who on September 14 urged district officials to expedite compliance with the original orders and submit detailed reports on teacher relocations.

Watch Video

Delays in some districts, such as West Kameng, had even prompted a student body’s bandh call, which was later withdrawn after assurances from local MLAs.

The revised order is anticipated to bring clarity and resolution, potentially alleviating disruptions in school operations as the academic year progresses.

Also Read- Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

Education Minister Sona reiterated the government’s commitment to transformative reforms, stating that equitable teacher postings are foundational to achieving the goals of Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029.

Stakeholders in the education community have welcomed the proactive review, viewing it as a step toward balancing systemic needs with individual circumstances. Further updates on the revised postings are expected once the medical verifications conclude.