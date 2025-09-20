Arunachal: Parong Village Signs MoU Backing Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Adding Momentum to Community Endorsements

ITANAGAR- Community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to strengthen, with Parong village becoming the latest to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh Government for preparation of the Project’s Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister (RD & PR) Ojing Tasing, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Chairman (SUMPDC) Tamiyo Taga, Commissioner Hydropower Sonam Chombey, Commissioner (Planning & Investment) Ankur Garg, Joint Secretary Hydropower Hage Lailang, Deputy Commissioner Siang Tayi Taggu, and Advisor to HDCM Anupam Tangu.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein welcomed the development, stating, “With over 62% households extending their support to the MoU, the people of Parong village have shown their commitment to progress. This step reflects our collective belief that the project will bring meaningful development and new opportunities to the region.”

Residents of Parong also voiced their optimism. Taram Jerang said, “We are hopeful that supporting the MoU for PFR will bring real progress to our village.” Another resident, Tamat Pabin, added, “This is a step toward a brighter future for Siang and Arunachal Pradesh.”

Declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008, SUMP is expected to play a critical role in both India’s water and energy security. Prior to Parong, four other villages—Pangkang, Riga, Riew, and Begging—had already signed MoUs for the PFR process. Collectively, these endorsements reflect growing unity and trust among Siang communities, laying a strong social foundation for the project’s successful rollout.

SUMP – Timeline of Progress & Community Endorsements

2008 – Government of India declares Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) a National Project, recognizing its importance for water & energy security.

– Government of India declares Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) a National Project, recognizing its importance for water & energy security. 2018–2022 – Preliminary consultations and technical assessments initiated; focus on feasibility and environmental parameters.

– Preliminary consultations and technical assessments initiated; focus on feasibility and environmental parameters. Aug 2025 – Arunachal Pradesh Govt steps up village-level consultations for Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

– Arunachal Pradesh Govt steps up village-level consultations for Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR). Sept 2025 – Community Endorsements Begin

– Community Endorsements Begin Pangkang village signs MoU

signs MoU Riga village signs MoU

signs MoU Riew village signs MoU

signs MoU Begging village signs MoU

signs MoU Sept 20, 2025 – Parong village becomes the 5th to sign an MoU, with over 62% household support, strengthening local backing.

Next Steps (2025–26) – Consolidation of MoUs, PFR preparation, and detailed project consultations with 31 affected villages in Siang & Upper Siang districts.