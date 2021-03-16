Arunachal Pradesh launched ‘Poshan Pakhwada’ under Poshan Abhiyan

BALIJAN- Arunachal Pradesh launched “Poshan Pakhwada” on 16th March, 2021 all across the state with the rest of the country under POSHAN Abhiyaan. This Poshan Pakhwada will be celebrated for two weeks ending on 31st March,2021.

Poshan Pakhwada 2021 would be focusing on addressing nutritional challenges through Food Forestry and organizing Poshan Panchayat. Under Food forestry, distribution of samples of nutrition rich plants to Anganwadi Centres in the Aspirational Districts, under the supervision of local panchayat and DC by National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), MoAYUSH and awareness at village level by NMPB will be held.

Poshan Panchayat will be organised involving members of PRIs for generating awareness on topics like malnutrition prevalence and its consequences, Poshan Vatika, food forestry, identification of SAM/MAM children and its management.

The launch program started with plantation of fruit bearing trees at Lower Tubing Anganwadi Centre by the dignitaries as a part of food forestry. The formal program started with administration of Poshan Pledge by the team of ICDS Project Balijan.

Smt. T.P. Loyi, Director WCD gave the keynote address and stressed on the importance of Poshan Pakhwada as a key component of Poshan Abhiyaan which provides a participative model for awareness at grass root level through its focus on Food Forestry and Poshan Vatika (Nutri garden) in Poshan Pakhwada 2021.

She also took this opportunity to motivate the grassroots Anganwadi workers to work diligently on various programs under Poshan Abhiyaan. She appealed to the elected representatives under in the Panchayat system to play the role of enablers for these key programmes. Later she launched a radio jingle on Poshan Pakhwada 2021.

Shri Natarajan, FNB provided a very informative talk on Nutrition with practical inputs on how the locally available vegetables and fruits can be added to the diet for a healthy lifestyle and how this information can be used by the field functionaries to ensure nutritional requirements of mothers and children.

The programme also saw the release of Radio jingle and Poshan stickers as IEC materials to be run across the state during the celebration of Poshan Pakhwada.

The Chief Guest Shri Chukhu Bablu, Chairperson Zilla Parishad Papum Pare appealed to all GPC leaders, Gaon Buras, Anganwadi workers and public present to take up Food Forestry as this could be key in reducing Malnutrition.

He was very enthusiastic about the idea of Poshan Vatika which aims to set up Nutri gardens. Further, he said that the village people should take advantage of such National level programs to ensure holistic development of the state in general and the district in particular. He also expressed his delight in being called to attend such an event and thanked Director WCD.

Smt. Tem Pika, Zilla Parishad Member, Balijan was the Guest of Honour. The program was also attended by Smt. Marchina Boria, EAC Balijan, Mr. Dorjee K Thungon State Nodal Officer Poshan Abhiyaan, Smt. Hage Indira CDPO Balijan, Smt. Jaya Taba, CDPO Itanagar, Smt. Ponung Moyong, CDPO Naharlagun, Gram Panchayat Members, ICDS field functionaries, Anganwadi Worker/Helpers and public.