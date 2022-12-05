Arunachal: Podi Barbi Festival Celebrated with Gaiety

AALO- The poplar Podi Barbi Festival of Adi Community of of Shi-Yomi district was celebrated with traditionally fervour fanfare at Gumin Kiin today.

Podi-Barbi festival is celebrated as a thanks giving to Mother Nature for the abundant harvest and offer prayers for another bumper harvest and hunting season.

Giving Podi Barbi goodwill messages to the people as the Chief Guest former Minister Doi Ado highlighted on glorious origin of Topo- Karbo descendants and a beautiful culture and folklore attached to it.

We all should have the eal to participate in each other festival to keep alive spirit of unity in diversity. The Guest of Honour, Genya Ori stressed on competition on reciting and writing on mythology, folklores that among the youths which can help in preservation and exchanging of our rich culture.

Modernity does not mean abrupt shift from our own root that holds us firmly to emit a distinct identity for us. The Special Guest Okom Yomso stressed on preservation and promotion of culture that gives us a distinct identity.

It should be celebrated in community level so that every other community see it and draw inspiration from rich culture they present. It is always important to imbibe values of such of age old culture among the young generation so that they can handle the mantle of carrying forward the task in their green shoulders.

The Organising Committee Chief Advisor PBFCCA, Tajen Podo and VP Sanjay Chije spelt out the significance and mythological aspects of the Festival.

An Audio album “Ngolu ge Ding am Sii” by the Guests. Prizes were also distributed for various games and sports events organised to mark the Festival.