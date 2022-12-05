ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: Podi Barbi Festival Celebrated with Gaiety

Podi-Barbi festival is celebrated as a thanks giving to Mother Nature for the abundant harvest and offer prayers for another bumper harvest and hunting season.

December 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Podi Barbi Festival Celebrated with Gaiety

AALO-   The poplar Podi Barbi Festival of Adi Community of of Shi-Yomi district was celebrated with traditionally fervour fanfare at Gumin Kiin today.

Podi-Barbi festival is celebrated as a thanks giving to Mother Nature for the abundant harvest and offer prayers for another bumper harvest and hunting season.

Giving Podi Barbi goodwill messages to the people as the Chief Guest former Minister Doi Ado highlighted on glorious origin of  Topo- Karbo descendants and  a beautiful culture and folklore attached to it.

We all should have the eal to participate in each other festival to keep alive spirit of unity in diversity. The Guest of Honour, Genya Ori  stressed on competition on reciting and writing  on mythology, folklores that among the youths which can help in preservation and exchanging  of our rich culture.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Podi Barbi Festival Celebrated with Gaiety

Modernity does not mean abrupt  shift from our own root that holds us firmly to emit a distinct identity for us.  The Special Guest Okom Yomso  stressed on preservation and promotion of culture that gives us a distinct identity.

It should be celebrated in community level so that every other community see it and draw inspiration from  rich culture they present. It is always important to imbibe values of such of age old culture among the young generation so that they can handle the mantle of carrying forward the task in their green shoulders.

Arunachal: Podi Barbi Festival Celebrated with Gaiety

The Organising Committee Chief Advisor PBFCCA, Tajen Podo and VP Sanjay Chije spelt out the significance and mythological aspects of the Festival.

 An Audio album “Ngolu ge Ding am Sii” by the Guests. Prizes were also distributed for various games and  sports events organised to mark the Festival.

Tags
December 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

April 4, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

March 2, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become economically self-reliant- Pema Khandu

February 26, 2022
Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Palin

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Palin

February 26, 2022
Arunachal: Nyokum hai toh Nyishi hai, Nyishi hai toh Nyokum hai- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Nyokum hai toh Nyishi hai, Nyishi hai toh Nyokum hai- Pema Khandu

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

February 15, 2022
ORIAH: The festival of Wanchos

ORIAH: The festival of Wanchos

February 13, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM Extend Boori Boot Yullo greetings

Arunachal Guv, CM Extend Boori Boot Yullo greetings

February 5, 2022
Arunachal: Torgya Festival begins at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: Torgya Festival begins at Tawang Monastery

January 31, 2022
Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Si Donyi greetings

Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Si Donyi greetings

January 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button