Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Arunachal Kiwi Mission, Lays Foundations for Major Projects at Ziro Valley

ZIRO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, senior bureaucrats, and legislators, visited Ziro Valley on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme, marking a day of major announcements and initiatives for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a landmark move to strengthen the state’s horticulture sector, CM Khandu launched the Arunachal Kiwi Mission, aimed at promoting commercial-scale kiwi cultivation with scientific support. Under the initiative, 31 model kiwi farms across 14 districts have been adopted to boost productivity, empower farmers, and create new livelihood opportunities. The CM interacted directly with kiwi growers, listening to their experiences and challenges.

Adding momentum to agricultural and fisheries growth, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for two key projects. Centre of Excellence for Kiwi Fruits at Kardo, dedicated to research, training, and value addition in kiwi farming, and Wholesale & Retail Fish Market at Hapoli, designed to support fisheries and enhance income for fish farmers.

At a solemn ceremony held at Ziro Valley Resort, CM Khandu handed over an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to Smti. Charo Kamhua Tage, wife of Late Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025. The gesture reflected the government’s commitment to supporting the families of martyrs.

The event was attended by Agriculture & Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, district officials, Ziro MLA Er. Hage Appa, and hundreds of kiwi farmers representing all 14 districts.

The visit precedes two major governance programmes in Ziro. Cabinet Aapke Dwar – to be held on September 8, 2025, at the Civil Secretariat Building, Ziro. and Mega Seva Aapke Dwar Camp – scheduled for September 9, 2025, at Government Secondary School, Hari, where multiple departments will deliver citizen-centric services under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khandu emphasized that these initiatives highlight the government’s focus on grassroots governance, farmer welfare, and inclusive development, adding that “Ziro Valley stands as a symbol of Arunachal’s potential in agriculture, fisheries, and citizen-focused governance.”