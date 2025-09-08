Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Arunachal Kiwi Mission, Lays Foundations for Major Projects at Ziro Valley

The CM interacted directly with kiwi growers, listening to their experiences and challenges.

Last Updated: 08/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Arunachal Kiwi Mission, Lays Foundations for Major Projects at Ziro Valley

ZIRO-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, senior bureaucrats, and legislators, visited Ziro Valley on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme, marking a day of major announcements and initiatives for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a landmark move to strengthen the state’s horticulture sector, CM Khandu launched the Arunachal Kiwi Mission, aimed at promoting commercial-scale kiwi cultivation with scientific support. Under the initiative, 31 model kiwi farms across 14 districts have been adopted to boost productivity, empower farmers, and create new livelihood opportunities. The CM interacted directly with kiwi growers, listening to their experiences and challenges.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh to Host Inaugural ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to Boost Tourism

Adding momentum to agricultural and fisheries growth, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for two key projects. Centre of Excellence for Kiwi Fruits at Kardo, dedicated to research, training, and value addition in kiwi farming, and  Wholesale & Retail Fish Market at Hapoli, designed to support fisheries and enhance income for fish farmers.

At a solemn ceremony held at Ziro Valley Resort, CM Khandu handed over an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to Smti. Charo Kamhua Tage, wife of Late Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025. The gesture reflected the government’s commitment to supporting the families of martyrs.

Also Watch this Video- 

The event was attended by Agriculture & Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, district officials, Ziro MLA Er. Hage Appa, and hundreds of kiwi farmers representing all 14 districts.

Also Read- Delhi Airport Halts Arunachal Activist Bhanu Tatak Over Lookout Circular

The visit precedes two major governance programmes in Ziro. Cabinet Aapke Dwar – to be held on September 8, 2025, at the Civil Secretariat Building, Ziro. and  Mega Seva Aapke Dwar Camp – scheduled for September 9, 2025, at Government Secondary School, Hari, where multiple departments will deliver citizen-centric services under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khandu emphasized that these initiatives highlight the government’s focus on grassroots governance, farmer welfare, and inclusive development, adding that “Ziro Valley stands as a symbol of Arunachal’s potential in agriculture, fisheries, and citizen-focused governance.”

Tags
Last Updated: 08/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Death at TRIHMS Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence; Health Minister Assures Probe

Arunachal: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Death at TRIHMS Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence; Health Minister Assures Probe

Arunachal: Dukam Inaugurates New District Emporium at Pasighat, Calls for Vibrant Hub of Innovative Products

Arunachal: Dukam Inaugurates New District Emporium at Pasighat, Calls for Vibrant Hub of Innovative Products

Arunachal: AWKDSU Calls 24-Hour District Bandh in West Kameng Over Absentee Teachers

Arunachal: AWKDSU Calls 24-Hour District Bandh in West Kameng Over Absentee Teachers

Arunachal: ‘Haakum Hapa Nam’ Auditorium Inaugurated at Yupia on Teachers’ Day

Arunachal: ‘Haakum Hapa Nam’ Auditorium Inaugurated at Yupia on Teachers’ Day

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9

Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in West Siang District

Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in West Siang District

Arunachal: Landslides Block Jang Near Tawang; BRO Restores Connectivity by Midnight

Arunachal: Landslides Block Jang Near Tawang; BRO Restores Connectivity by Midnight

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Inspiring Orientation Program for New BBA & MBA Cohorts

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Inspiring Orientation Program for New BBA & MBA Cohorts

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Police Revamp School Infrastructure Under Civic Action Programme

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Police Revamp School Infrastructure Under Civic Action Programme

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Conducts Awareness Session at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Conducts Awareness Session at Rajiv Gandhi University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button