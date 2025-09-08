Arunachal

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes Piglets under Tribal Sub-Plan Project to Boost Vibrant Village Programme

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 30 farmers from Chaglagam, reflecting strong community involvement in livestock-based income generation.

METENGLIANG ( Anjaw District ) – In a major step toward promoting sustainable livelihoods under the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw organized a two-day Training cum Input Distribution Programme of Piglets under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Project on September 7–8 at its office in Metengliang.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 30 farmers from Chaglagam, reflecting strong community involvement in livestock-based income generation.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Anjaw, inaugurated the programme, stressing the importance of scientific pig farming as a sustainable livelihood option for tribal farmers and rural youth. He highlighted best practices in housing, nutrition, vaccination, and disease management, noting that success requires planning, care, and consistent management.

The programme also featured multiple technical sessions, Llike Naveen Khoisnam (Agronomy) spoke on Rabi season crop planning and vermicomposting,  Satveer Yadav (Horticulture) discussed kiwi and orange cultivation, vegetable nursery management, and seasonal crop practices.

Ugarsain Sangwan (Soil & Water Management) trained farmers on low-cost polyhouses with drip irrigation to ensure year-round vegetable production and better water management. and Chow Inchen Namchoom (Programme Assistant) explained the role of farm mechanization in improving productivity and sustainability.

The programme concluded with the distribution of Hampshire cross piglets—known for high fecundity, early maturity, and efficient feed conversion—to 15 selected farmers from Chaglagam, who received 2–3 piglets each along with feed, medicines, and training leaflets. Farmers had prepared pig sheds using local materials in advance, ensuring proper housing and care.

The intervention aims to improve livestock-based livelihoods, enhance food security, and strengthen economic resilience in remote tribal regions. KVK officials assured that continuous monitoring and support will be provided to ensure successful implementation.

Dr. Sasmal said the initiative reflects the combined focus on capacity building and input support, with the ultimate goal of fostering self-reliance, agricultural innovation, and rural development under the TSP and Vibrant Villages framework.

