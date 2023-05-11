Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

LONGDING- An active cadre of NSCN – KN surrendered before a joint team of Assam Rifles and State Police on 11 May 23 at DC Office, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Self Styled Rajapio of NSCN-KN was responsible for tax collection from general area Kanubari of Longding District on behalf of his faction. The cadre had joined NSCN K-YA in Mar 2020 and subsequently defected to NSCN- KN in Aug 2022.

The concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by Assam Rifles in conjunction with Police invigorated the Self Styled Rajapio to quit the Under Ground organisation and join mainstream. His surrender is likely to encourage other resident cadres of Longding District to shun the path of violence in near future.

While accepting the surrender certificate from Mr Mirpe Tatto, who is Officiating as DC Longding, Sankai Atraham, the Self Styled insurgent vowed to lead a peaceful life and become a responsible citizen.

The return of several misguided youth to the mainstream and no fresh recruitment from insurgency prone Tirap, Changlang and Longding District in the recent past is definitely a silver lining in the dark clouds.