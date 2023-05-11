Arunachal: Local dailies fail to hit stands- Capital Bandh DAY-2

ITANAGAR- The local newspapers being published from the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, have failed to hit the news stands on Thursday due to the suspension of mobile internet services in the capital region, UNI reported.

Normal functioning of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan Kendra (DDK), Itanagar has also been affected, the report said.

The mobile internet services of all telecom service providers have been suspended temporarily across the Itanagar capital region by the state’s Home Department in a bid to prevent occurence of any serious law and order problem, in view of ongoing 72-hour Itanagar bandh.

Arunachal: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh- DAY-1

The bandh, enforced by a group of individuals and some organisations in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commision (APPSC) paper leak case, had commenced at 5 am on Wednesday.

Normal life was affected in Itanagar Capital Complex for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Shops, markets, and major business establishments voluntarily kept shutters down. All educational institutions, banks, and post offices remained closed. All types of vehicular traffic , excluding the ones with police and Magistrates on duty, were off the roads.

Arunachal: NSS unit of BKM School organized Pare river cleaning drive

No untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the capital region, police sources said.

As part of its preventive measures, the Itanagar Capital Complex district administration has promulgated 144 CrPC, which is being implemented in letter and spirit by the police and magistrates, and people are not being allowed to move around along the capital streets.