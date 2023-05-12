Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

ZIRO- Taking serious view of the chronic garbage management problem afflicting the Dist. Hq. for a long time, local MLA and Minister Agri and allied, Tage Taki said besides appropriate corrective measures to mitigate the problem, punitive actions would also be initiated against the erring Urban Development and Housing Department officials for their lackadaisical attitude in the burning issue.

Taki said this during the meeting held to discuss the ways and means to end the nagging garbage problem at the valley at conference hall of District Secretariat here today.

The Minister said the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) constructed at the cost of Rs 2 crore at Taba Putu in 2021 and the Swachh Machine (SM) at Hong Village constructed in 2019 by UD&H department were still lying idle for the past many years. The non-functioning of these projects and machines provided by Govt. for welfare of the people has greatly affected the smooth garbage management system at the District and we will ensure appropriate remedial measures as well as punitive actions, he explained.

No garbage has been lifted for the past two months by UD&H department garbage vans creating woes and agonies to denizens of the valley. Dumping at the MRF has been objected by locals of the area for emanating foul smell. Although the buildings and machineries are in place at the MRF, machineries meant for segregation and other processes of scientific garbage disposal could not be operationalized due to inadequate power supply.

In absence of that, the piled up garbages gives a foul smell which is objected by the locals and dumping of the garbage restrained accordingly. Similarly, the Swachh Machine meant to burn off the dry garbage is also lying defunct due to inadequate power supply issue. The UD&H department had not sought enough power supply to run these machines at both the sites hence the inadequate power supply issue and the need to augment them to run and operationalize these machines and projects.

While castigating the UD&H department for creating this garbage issue mess at the valley, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said he was also deeply concerned with the burning issue and sought cooperation and support from all stakeholders to mitigate the problem at the earliest.

Among others, the meeting resolved to constitute an enquiry committee to study and unearth the reasons for non-functioning of the MRF and the Swachh Machine projects, to transfer the erring UD&H department officials from the District and outsourcing of the garbage management to a private party. Further, the UD&H department was also instructed to engage their vans to lift the garbage from the valley and also to assist the scrap dealers to transport the scraps from the valley to North Lakhimpur in Assam.

The meeting was also attended by officials of UD&H and PHE&WS departments, Tani Supung Dukung president S.K Shalla, Hapoli Bazaar Committee secretary Nada Buda, Old Ziro Bazaar Committee president Talyang Millo, Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) President Hibu Lilly and Secretary Leegang Anya, Apatani Youth Association (AYA) president Tapi Mali and Secretary Nani Tangu, All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association president Christopher Hage, Scrap Dealer’s Association represented by Michi D.Chobin, several ZPM’s and HoD’s.