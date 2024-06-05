Arunachal: NGOs mark World Environment Day with river cleaning, plantation drives

ITANAGAR- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, organized a series of activities to mark World Environment Day.

The day began with a river cleaning drive along the Yagamso river stretch flowing through Indira Gandhi Park. Volunteers retrieved a staggering 1.6 metric tonnes of garbage from the waterway.

Following the cleanup, participants planted ornamental and fruit trees within the park premises, promoting both beautification and environmental health.

YMCR Secretary, Prem T Loda highlighted the theme for World Environment Day 2024, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” with the slogan “Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration.”

He emphasized the importance of restoring degraded land, preventing desertification, and managing water scarcity.

He stressed the critical role of trees, healthy soil, and clean water for a healthy planet and expressed gratitude to the Itanagar Forest Division, Range Forest Officer Techi Khilli for providing the saplings.

YMCR Vice Chairman, Keyom Doni echoed the sentiment, stressing the responsibility of every individual to maintain a clean and healthy environment. This includes refraining from littering, dumping waste in streets and rivers, and actively planting trees.

He emphasized the importance of preserving Indira Gandhi Park, the capital city’s sole open space for recreation, by maintaining its greenery and preventing pollution.

Doni urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly and avoid polluting rivers.

The cleaning drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large group of students from the North East Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Itanagar.

The NGOs extended their efforts beyond the park, collaborating with the Government Secondary School, Chimpu, to conduct a tree plantation drive and distribute saplings.

The NGOs ended the day participating in a day-long plantation drive at Himalayan University, Jollang.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda graced the World Environment Day celebration at Himalayan University as the guest of honor.

He addressed the gathering, highlighting the detrimental effects of deforestation, earth-cutting, and mining.

Loda spoke to students and faculty about the importance of waste management, preserving Arunachal’s natural beauty, maintaining a balance between human development and wildlife habitat, and ensuring sustainable practices.

Dr. Damodar A.T. (IFS), Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Prof. Venugopal Rao (Vice-Chancellor, HU), faculty members, and students of the university also attended the event.