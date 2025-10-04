Arunachal

Arunachal: NCC Idea & Innovation Competition 2025 Kicks Off at NIT Jote

84 cadets from 9 Group HQs compete in Labs to Market, Social Uplift, and Sustainability categories under NCC Directorate NER, fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Last Updated: 04/10/2025
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-   In a visionary initiative to nurture creativity and entrepreneurship among youth, the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Ex GP HQ Tezpur, under the aegis of NCC Directorate North East Region, is organizing the Inter Group Idea & Innovation Competition 2025 at NIT Jote from October 3 to 6.

The four-day event was inaugurated by Brig. Prashant Chauhan, SM, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The competition is in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat policy, aiming to encourage innovative thinking, problem-solving, and the spirit of entrepreneurship with the long-term goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A total of 84 participants from 9 Group HQs across the North East are competing in three categories:

  • Labs to Market – bridging research with commercialization,
  • Ideas for Social Uplift – proposing inclusive, actionable solutions,
  • Innovation for Sustainability – advancing the green economy and sustainable practices.

The platform not only provides cadets with the chance to present transformative ideas but also offers them an opportunity to be selected for the National Level Competition scheduled for January next year.

Apart from the main categories, the event also includes an Innovation Quiz and an Extempore Speech Competition to sharpen confidence, spontaneity, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Event coordination received vital support from Prof. Mohan V. Aware, Director of NIT Jote, alongside ANOs Capt. Dr. Achyuth Sarkar (CSE Dept., NIT Arunachal Pradesh), Lt. Dr. Preetisudha Meher (ECE Dept., NIT Arunachal Pradesh), and CTO Mr. Aswini Kumar Patra (CSE Dept., NERIST).

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Samudra Vijay Sarma, CO of 1 AP Bn NCC, expressed gratitude to the organizers and emphasized the event’s role in shaping cadets into responsible, innovative citizens who can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

The NCC Idea & Innovation Competition 2025 is more than just a contest—it’s a stepping stone for cadets to become future innovators and leaders of the nation. With creativity, community engagement, and entrepreneurship at its heart, the event reaffirms NCC’s commitment to nation building through youth empowerment.

