Arunachal Ministers express concern over repeated Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Sports Minister Mama Natung on Thursday expressed concern over repeated reports of Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, including the latest reportedly building a village in the disputed Indian territory in Upper Subansiri district.

Speaking at the state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Namsai, Dy CM Cowna Mein, who is also the senior leader of the saffron party’s state unit, reiterated that China did not built the infrastructure in Arunachal’s territory but in the area which they had captured in 1959.

He also emphasised on development of infrasturcture in border areas.

“Whenever any Minister from Central Government visits Arunachal Pradesh we first of all request to give attention to border areas. We have to give education, health , electricity , water supply facilities and most importantly communication,” Mein said in his address at the second-day of the three-day state executive meeting.

Apprising about the recent hour-long meeting of Chief Minister Pema Khandu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the CM apprised PM about border issues and urged for development of infrasturcture in the border areas.

While his Cabinet colleague and BJP leader Mama Natung, in his address, lambasted China for claiming Arunachal as it’s part.

“It’s 1962. What China had done they had done earlier. We are not part of China. We are Indian. We are with the Government of India. We have faith in our army and they won’t allow even to encroach and inch of land,” he said.