Arunachal towards Aatma Nirbhar: Ministers visit Cluster farming sites at Bana

BANA- A team lead by Bamang Felix Minister Rural Development, Panchayat and Home and Mama Natung, Minister WRD, Environment and Forest today inspected several cluster farming sites in Bana circle, wherein farmers are cultivating shifting cultivation and growing vegetables and other essential items of daily use at home and kitchen.

The cluster faming which is being done at Bana would be an example for other farmers of state to start a humble beginning and urge upon all section of society to help the farming community and support the farmers in the initiative. Felix said.

Felix further said that ” The Covid pandemic has given us a lesson and to avoid such situation , we have to start cultivating all type of crops which will not only support our local market but sell the products to other market”.

Felix informed the farmers that ” the state government is keen to support the farmers for engaging them for cultivation and harvesting which will sustain the farmers family to become self sufficiently and self reliant” .

The state government has issued direction to all the district administration to support the farming community in helping for Aatma Nirbhar and vocal for local products, Felix added.

“ It have given me immense pleasure that the farmers of Bana are doing well and if some support and help is extended they will grow in better way so I have assured them to provide a water supply system which will help in irrigation of their cultivable area and also for fish culture” he further said adding that government can help but it is the farmers who have to devote themselves for a bumper harvest.

Minister WRD, Environment & Forest, Mama Natung inform that the farmers are the backbone of the society. “ We have seen the situation during the Covid 19 pandemic as we have been dependent on other for several food items so now onward I hope that with this cluster farming initiative the farmers may not face any such problem in any pandemic”

People should no that government is with them but they have to shoulder the responsibility and duty for which they have been assign. To become developed we have to develop our village and farmers are the man source. He said. The cluster farming is a new imitative in state and we are working to provide market linkage including storage facility as per requirement.

Natung also announced for establishment for dehydration plant for Turmeric, Ginger and other products at Bana and requested the DC to make a proposal and also announced for payment of an installation of 50 lakh from his MLADF.

Secretary RD Amarnath Talwade, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Abhishek P, SP Sumit Kumar, Director RD and other officials of RD department, HoDs of East Kameng district, farmers, local leaders, GBs and locals were present on the occasion.

The team also meet several farmers in the respective farms and visited the vegetable farms, mushroom farming.