Arunachal: Massive Oil Reserves Likely in Mer Village: MLA Oken Tayeng Calls for Unity, Infrastructure Push

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A significant breakthrough may be on the horizon for the remote villages of Mer and Gadum in East Siang district, as preliminary surveys by Oil India Ltd. indicate the presence of substantial underground oil reserves in the area under Mebo Sub-Division. The discovery has sparked optimism, with MLA Oken Tayeng predicting a transformative impact on the region’s economy and infrastructure.

During a recent field visit, MLA Oken Tayeng, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, and ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, along with senior officials, visited the Oil India exploratory sites.

Addressing the local community, Tayeng urged villagers to set aside political differences and cooperate fully to facilitate oil exploration. He emphasized that, like Digboi in Assam, Mer and Gadum too could witness economic upliftment if extraction proceeds.

“Your villages can become the pride of Mebo Sub-Division. Each household will benefit if the drilling succeeds,” said Tayeng, who met Oil India and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in March to expedite infrastructure for the project.

Oil India Ltd.’s Chief General Manager (Frontier Exploration) Arunav Baruah confirmed that seismic data reveals potential hydrocarbon presence. However, he stressed that drilling cannot proceed without roads and a bridge over the Taro-Tamak River, adding that proposals have been sent to the Ministry of DONER for funding.

Meanwhile, land ownership disputes have surfaced. Former MLA Lombo Tayeng has claimed private ownership of the identified exploration zone and applied for Land Possession Certificate (LPC), which villagers contest as community land. The ADC Mebo office has received complaints urging a freeze on LPC issuance until the land boundary is clarified.

Despite these hurdles, hope and anticipation are rising among the villagers, long disconnected from the district HQ due to poor connectivity. Residents rely on boats to access basic services in Pasighat and Mebo, especially during monsoons.

The potential discovery is seen not only as a game-changer for the region but also as strategically important for India’s energy independence, reducing reliance on oil imports.