Arunachal

Awardees received certificates, mementos, and plaques as a token of appreciation for their dedication and achievements.

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Honours Excellence in Education: Teachers and Students Felicitated

YACHULI –  In a heartfelt celebration of educational excellence, the District Administration of Keyi Panyor, in collaboration with MLA of 16-Yachuli (ST) Assembly Constituency Toko Tatung, hosted the “Pride of Keyi Panyor” Felicitation Programme at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Yazali.

The event honoured outstanding teachers and students from across the district for their remarkable performance in academics, leadership, and extracurricular pursuits. Awardees received certificates, mementos, and plaques as a token of appreciation for their dedication and achievements.

In his address, MLA Toko Tatung reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the educational landscape of the district, promising greater support for infrastructure and opportunities for students and teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, praised the transformative power of education and called on students to remain disciplined and focused. She underscored the role of inclusive, quality education in shaping a progressive Keyi Panyor.

Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, commended the synergy between teachers, students, and administration, stating that education is the backbone of empowerment and community growth.

The event served as a morale booster and a reminder that excellence, when recognized and rewarded, breeds further aspiration and achievement.

