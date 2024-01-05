Arunachal: Khandu dedicates Nilling Admin Circle to the people of Upper Subansiri

DAPORIJO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, today for the first time visited Nilling circle in Upper Subansiri district and dedicated to the people the new administrative circle with its headquarters at Nyinya Rega. He also inaugurated the new CO office building.

Congratulating the local residents for the new development, Khandu appreciated them including the local MLA Tanya Soki for their sincere efforts and cooperation for ushering development in the area. On behalf of the government, Khandu assured full support for all-round development of the newly created Nilling circle.

Arunachal Pradesh records 2.87 pc increase in number of voters

Responding to people’s requests, he promised that all will be fulfilled in phased manner as each demand is genuine and required for progress of the area. These include upgradation of road from Daporijo-Taliha road at Sippi to Guha village to double lane of about 60 kms, construction of a micro hydel project of about 750 kw at Hayung, development of infrastructure at Nyonia Rega and construction of inter-district road from Guha village to Tali ADC headquarter in Kra-Dadi district.

Meanwhile, Rijiju inaugurated PMGSY roads of around 60-km length which include roads from Sippi to Chetam, from Chetam to Guha, and from BRTF road to Marbom.

Arunachal: DC , SP asks the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union Arunachal unit to call off agitation

Later in the day, they attended a public meeting at Lingdam in Giba circle of the district wherein the Chief Minister assured to address few public demands that include construction of road from Lungte-Marging PMGSY Road at Taberijo to Dargung via Chaba, Rago, Rava, Markia, and Umpra villages in Gyadu area, approval for upgradation of Giba EAC HQ to ADC HQ, creation of Gyadu Circle Administrative Centre to enhance local governance and construction of a micro hydel project at Rhyoh Koro (Nallah) under Giba Circle.

The duo were accompanied by MLAs Tanya Soki, Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui, Jikke Tako, Advisor to CM Tapen Siga and others.

On arrival at Daporijo, Khandu and his entourage inspected the Sigin Steel Truss bridge at Sigin colony. The bridge will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the Daporijo township. They also inspected the Subansiri brigde at Sikarijo and took updates from the engineers on site.