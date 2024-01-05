ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh records 2.87 pc increase in number of voters

There are six transgender voters in the state, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Last Updated: January 5, 2024
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh has registered a 2.87-per cent increase in the number of voters, according to the final photo electoral rolls published on Friday.

The total number of electors in the northeastern state now stands at 8,82,816, including 4,33,760 males and 4,49,050 females, the Election Commission data showed.

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 assembly constituencies.  Koyu said the main focus of revision of electoral rolls was to include the young voters, who have attained 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

