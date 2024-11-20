Arunachal: Jal Utsav Samapan Samaroh held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The Jal Utsav Samapan Samaroh, a culmination programme of the Jal Utsav Campaign and World Toilet day was celebrated in DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai today. MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom participated as the Chief Guest. Namsai Deputy Commissioner, C R Khampa, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, HoDs and students were present on the occasion.

The program featured detailed presentation of day-wise activities conducted by various departments under Jal Utsav Campaign which included cleaning of Jal Sampada at GP level, maintenance of drinking water supply, cleaning of Amrit Sarovars, Tree plantation at GP level, exposure visit of students to drinking water facilities, organising literary competition on Jal Utsav themes for the students wherein 199 students participated, capacity-building sessions for 35 SHG community cadres on the use of FTKs wherein Training booklets were also distributed, orientation of ASHAs on Jal Utsav and waterborne diseases and surveys were conducted on the functionality of the borewells in the district.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom MLA, Namsai lauded all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of the campaign, describing it as a prime example of “Sampark se hi Samadhan” (solutions through connection). He highlighted that with the collaborative efforts of various departments, Namsai is progressing rapidly.

He urged PHED&WS and WRD departments to achieve 100% functionality of defunct borewells in the district and assured his necessary support.

He congratulated the award winning students and requested Dept of education to Honour them in the school assemblies. This, he emphasized, would boost their morale and inspire other students.

During the samaroh, all the participating line departments received mementos for their contributions. Colleges (AUS College, CP Nanchoom Polytechnic College, and VUB College) were presented with mementos for participating in the Jal Utsav Run. Winners of the literary competition were awarded certificates and medals.

DC Namsai emphasised the motto of the campaign which are to create awareness about water conservation, rejuvenation, and sustainable usage among students, youth, SHGs, teachers, ASHAs, and AWWs.

He acknowledged the district’s saturation under the JJM scheme but highlighted challenges in operation and maintenance. During the campaign, mass awareness has been provided about the concept of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) which speaks about taking ownership of the drinking water facility and its operation, he said.

He encouraged award-winning students to excel academically and urged departments to ensure sustained monitoring of Jal Sampada.

He lauded PHED&WS department and all the stakeholders involved for the successful conduct of the campaign and expressed his gratitude to HMLA and ZPC for their constant support in the campaign.

ZPC, Namsai commended the works undertaken during the campaign and assured orientation and monitoring of GPC and VWSC chairperson activities on the ground concerning JJM.

Concluding his speech, he suggested that the campaign can be conducted annually even in the absence of directives from the ministry and set an example and benchmark for other districts to follow.