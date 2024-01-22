Arunachal: ITBP hosts Special visit for 19 Sarpanchs to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi 

TAWANG- As part of the 75th Republic Day 2024 celebrations, the 55th Battalion of ITBP hosted a special visit for 19 Sarpanchs and their spouses from the Vibrant Villages of Tawang district. The delegation will be attending the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi as special invitees.

The group of Sarpanchs was ceremoniously flagged off this morning from the Tawang DC office premises. PD DRDA, Tawang, Tenzin Jambey, and the second-in-command of the 55th Battalion of ITBP, Suresh Yadav, jointly presided over the event, alongside other officers from civil administration and ITBP.

Offering words of encouragement, PD DRDA Tenzin Jambey congratulated the Sarpanchs on the opportunity to witness one of the nation’s most beautiful celebrations in the capital.

He emphasized the significance of such exposure tours, stating that they enrich experiences and knowledge about the country, encouraging learning beyond one’s immediate society.

Providing insights into the initiative, 2ic Suresh Yadav shared that the government aims to provide exposure to Sarpanchs from Vibrant Villages along the international border with Tibet.

The invitation extends to people from other parts of the country, promoting national and cultural integration. He expressed that this opportunity is particularly valuable for Sarpanchs in remote villages, offering them a chance to explore the national capital and learn more about the nation.

Suresh Yadav conveyed his best wishes to the team, expressing eagerness to hear their experiences upon their return from the tour. This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering understanding, unity, and appreciation for the diverse facets of our great nation.