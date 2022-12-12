Arunachal: Indian, Chinese troops clash in Tawang

NEW DELHI- Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. There have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers, but there are no reports of any deaths.

According to ANI Chinese troops crossed the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a ” firm and resolute manner”.

The clash took place at Yangtse. There has been face-offs in the area in the past too, reported The Tribune.

The one major being in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang. The Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.