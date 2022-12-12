ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian, Chinese troops clash in Tawang

There have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers, but there are no reports of any deaths.

December 12, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Indian, Chinese troops clash in Tawang
Representational Image

NEW DELHI-   Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. There have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers, but there are no reports of any deaths.

According to ANI Chinese troops crossed the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a ” firm and resolute manner”.

The clash took place at Yangtse. There has been face-offs in the area in the past too, reported The  Tribune.

The one major being in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang. The Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

Tags
December 12, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Boleng in Siang

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 more arrested in APPSC Fiasco

Arunachal: 4 more arrested in APPSC Fiasco

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein flagged-in ECTTAA- 2022 at Gloden Pagoda

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flagged-in ECTTAA- 2022 at Gloden Pagoda

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here

Arunachal: APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here

December 7, 2022
Arunachal: AYA celebrate Youth Raising Day

Arunachal: AYA celebrate Youth Raising Day

December 6, 2022
Arunachal: Divisional Commissioner (Central) HQ will be established at Pagi- CM

Arunachal: Divisional Commissioner (Central) HQ will be established at Pagi- CM

December 6, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro celebrates APLS foundation day

Arunachal: Ziro celebrates APLS foundation day

December 6, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro Darshan programme gets kickstarts

Arunachal: Ziro Darshan programme gets kickstarts

December 5, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags-off BRUTE 2.0

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags-off BRUTE 2.0

December 5, 2022
Social Media: The Good, Bad and the Ugly, Explained

Social Media: The Good, Bad and the Ugly, Explained

December 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button