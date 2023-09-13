Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition

ITANAGAR- B.A. Geography students from Himalayan University won the Runner-up prize for the Geography Day Quiz Competition conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh on 13-09-2023. A total of Seven colleges participated in the competition in which DN College won the first prize.

There were six rounds including a rapid fire at the final round. The Himalayan University students who were not able to score in the first round, came back confidently and scored 85 points to reach the runner-up position.

Students namely Yalek Taboh, Joram Bagang and Lampar Nasi guided by Ms. Mum Mida, Assistant Professor represented the Himalayan University.

While Congratulating the team Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma asked the students to excel in teaching also and extent hope that in future Geography department students will bring more pride to the department in particular and Himalayan University in general. He wished them a bright future.