Arunachal

Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition

A total of Seven colleges participated in the competition in which DN College won the first prize.

Last Updated: September 13, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition after a fiercely fought battle.

ITANAGAR-   B.A. Geography students from Himalayan University won the Runner-up prize for the Geography Day Quiz Competition conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh on 13-09-2023. A total of Seven colleges participated in the competition in which DN College won the first prize.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted the Farmer Awareness Program in Karsingsa

There were six rounds including a rapid fire at the final round. The Himalayan University students who were not able to score in the first round, came back confidently and scored 85 points to reach the runner-up position.

Students namely Yalek Taboh, Joram Bagang and Lampar Nasi guided by Ms. Mum Mida, Assistant Professor represented the Himalayan University.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Orientation program for ‘RAWE’

While Congratulating the team Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma asked the students to excel in teaching also and extent hope that in future Geography department students will bring more pride to the department in particular and Himalayan University in general. He wished them a bright future.

Last Updated: September 13, 2023
1 minute read
