Arunachal

The incident occurred on July 7 when the Helicopter was in a medical evacuation mission.

Last Updated: July 8, 2023
Arunachal: Helicopter on mission stuck in trouble due to bad weather, had to do one skid landing

ITANAGAR-  An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, in Arunachal Pradesh was forced to make a ‘one-skid landing’ on a road after it encountered adverse weather conditions while carrying out the critical medical evacuation mission.

The incident occurred on July 7 when the Helicopter was in a medical evacuation mission.

Due to bad weather in Arunachal Pradesh, a helicopter of the Indian Army got stuck in trouble. The chopper was tasked with the medical evacuation mission and was dispatched on Friday (July 7, 2023). Due to bad weather, the chopper got into trouble and had to make a one skid landing. The Indian Army told that two patients present in the helicopter were evacuated and taken to Jorhat.

Taking to Twitter, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made ‘One Skid Landing’ on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter. @easterncomd

Heavy rains will continue in all the northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days. Two days ago, the Meteorological Department issued an alert for five days and predicted heavy rains in these areas. The situation in these areas has worsened due to the rains. In Assam, there has been a flood-like situation, due to which a large number of people have been displaced.

