Arunachal: Guv, CM condole death of BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the death of BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun on Saturday.

BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun died in a hospital in Itanagar on Saturday morning following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Khimhun, the MLA of Changlang South in Changlang district, was 63. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was first elected from the seat as an Independent MLA in 2004. In 2009, he won the seat as a Congress nominee.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, he again won as a People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate and retained the seat in 2019 as a BJP candidate.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) has condoled the sudden demise of member of Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly Phosum Khimhun. He said that in the sudden passing away of Khimhun, the State, particularly the people of Changlang District has lost a veteran legislator, who made valuable contributions towards the development of the State in various capacities.

Expressing shock and grief about the sad demise, the Governor said that Late Khimhun’s dedication to social causes, particularly in uplifting the underprivileged and downtrodden, earned him immense respect and admiration from the people.

In this time of sorrow, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences and offered prayers for the bereaved family of Late Khimhun. He wished them strength to cope with the loss and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sorrow over the death of the lawmaker.

“I am shocked at the passing away of Hon’ble BJP MLA Shri Phosum Khimhun from Changlang South assembly constituency. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, kin and followers!” he posted on X.

The chief minister said that Khimhun was dedicated to the service of his people, the region’s development and the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Will ever miss his camaraderie, commitment and concern for the state’s inclusive progress. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his near and dear ones to cope with this agonising moment,” he added.