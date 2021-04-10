Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Pongtu Festival Greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Dr B D Mishra, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Pongtu Festival.

The Governor in his message said that Pongtu, an agricultural festival of the Tutsa tribe of Changlang and Tirap Districts is observed before the onset of rainy season. The festival is celebrated after the harvesting of millet to welcome the New Year. I trust the celebration this year will invoke the blessings of Almighty for bumper harvest and security of the crops against natural and other calamities, he said while offering his prayers along with the Tutsa brethren to Supreme God Rangkathok for his choicest blessings to all.

The Governor, while taking the opportunity has appealed to all the citizens of the State to observe the precautions against COVID-19 and make full effort in checking COVID19 spread.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings on auspicious occasion of Pongtu festival celebrated by the Tutsa community of the state.

Sending his best wishes to the people, Khandu said. “I offer my prayers to the supreme God Rangkhothak, the divine Goddess for a bumper harvest, prosperity and protection from natural calamities and epidemics.”

Pongtu is an important and oldest agricultural festival celebrated by the Tutsas on the eve of rainy season. The word “Pongtu” is composed of two words – ‘Pong’ which means ‘Wind’ and ‘Tu’ means ‘Retreating’. The festival is celebrated before the harvesting of Millet rice and to welcome the New Year and to drive out the old.

“Tutsas have a unique and colourful cultural identity. Pongtu is a festival to showcase it to the world as well as reconnect with your culture in its full grandeur,” Khandu observed.

Wishing a grand celebration, the Chief Minister also reminded everyone that the COVID pandemic is not yet over.

“I appeal all to follow all COVID 19 protocols sincerely and honestly, especially during festivals and social gatherings as the virus is not yet dead,” he urged.

He further called upon the Tutsa community to fervently pray God Rangkhothak for good health of all in their rituals.