Arunachal: DONER secretary arrives Tawang on a 3 day official visit

TAWANG- Secretary to the Ministry of DONER Govt of India Dr. Inder Jit Singh along with other Senior officers from Ministry and state Government today arrived Tawang on a three day official visit. The District Administration Tawang accorded reception to the visiting dignitaries at ugyen Tsangpo helipad and circuit house Tawang.

The secretary accompanied by other officers paid a visit to Tawang monastery,and on the way to monastery he inspected the under going work of Modernisation of power distribution system through under ground cabling at Tawang monastery.

While coming back from monastery he visited the rope way between Chhamleng and Gyangong Ani gonpa, and asked the concern department regarding its reasons for not functioning.

After lunch the secretary visited undergoing construction site of mega festival and multipurpose ground at Mentsemtse. Later in the evening he made a visit and inspected the High altitude stadium.

The secretary will visit and inspect the under construction IPD Ward of KDS District Hospital Tawang also. There is a proposed meeting of Secretary DONER with Chief Secretary of Arunachal pradesh and other senior officers on 12th this month.