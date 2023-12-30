Arunachal: Governor visits Border Post of Pangsau Pass

PANGSHUPAS- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited the border post at Pangsau Pass in Changlang District and interacted with the security forces on 30th December 2023. The Governor was briefed on the terrain and existing situation in the area of Pangsau Pass by Col. Jetendra Mehta, Commanding Officer, 10 Assam Rifles as well as Changlang Deputy Commissioner Sunny K. Singh.

The Governor advised the security forces to be alert and vigilant to avert any untoward incident in the area of their responsibility. He also asked them to reach out to the local people and cultivate and strengthen the goodwill amongst the villagers.

The Governor interacted with the Government officials, Goan Brahs, Panchayat leaders and public at the Pangsau Pass Border Hut. He urged upon them to facilitate in registering all the eligible beneficiaries of welfare programmes, projects and schemes of the respective areas before the ensuing Republic Day.

The Governor, who administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge to the congregation on the occasion, exhorted the people to actively participate and contribute towards the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the concerted endeavour in the Amrit Kaal by every citizen, particularly the youth of the day, who are the future leaders will make India one of the most developed, progressive and prosperous nations in the world when the people of India celebrate the centenary celebration of Indian independence.

The Governor, while sharing his concern about drug addiction amongst the inhabitants appealed to the people, especially the women led Self Help Groups to work in a mission mode to eradicate the menace from the society. He also urged them to assist in eradication of tuberculosis as Ni-kshay Mitra.

The Governor said that in the age of MSME and Start-up, the youth of the State must be job creators and provide jobs to other youth. Therefore, the onus is on the GBs and elders of the society to ensure that the children go to school and complete their education.

The Governor suggested the officers and security personnel to motivate physically and mentally abled youth to join the Indian armed forces. He said that as sons of the soil, the local youth will be exceptionally effective and efficient as they are well acquainted with the terrain of the area.

The Gaon burahs and PRI members projected their problem to the Governor on the occasion. The Governor informed that the State Government has recommended restarting of border trade activities at the Pangsau Pass, which was welcomed with huge applause. He also said that from a security point of view, the alternate Nampong-Gandhigram- Vijoynagar Road will also be taken up with the concerned ministry.

Local MLA Laisam Simai and Deputy Commissioner Sunny K. Singh briefed the Governor about the achievements and progress of developmental schemes, projects and programmes. They also apprised the Governor about the State and Central Governments initiatives in the district.

Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa, Commissioner, Urban Development & Town Planning, Pawan Kumar Sain, Commanding Officer of 10 Assam Rifles Col. Jetendra Mehta, Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, were present in the meeting amongst others.