Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Inaugurates Drug Testing and Psychosocial Centres at RRU Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the Psychotropic Substances and Psychosocial Centre and the Human Performance Laboratory, and digitally unveiled the Foundation Stone for the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat Campus, East Siang District on Monday.

Addressing students and faculty, the Governor called upon the youth to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit, remain educated, disciplined, and motivated, and work towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on contemporary geopolitical and social challenges, the Governor noted that today’s society faces tests of peace, unity, and security through issues like the misuse of activism, religious disharmony, disruptive protests, terrorism, and insurgencies. In the digital realm, he cautioned against the growing threats of cybercrime, propaganda, and extremist ideologies, which often target the youth.

Also Read- Siang River Erosion cuts Power, Plunges Villages into Darkness Across East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley

“The way forward lies in balancing freedom with responsibility, fostering trust among communities, strengthening security, and using technology wisely,” he emphasized, adding that collective awareness and community participation are vital for building a harmonious society.

The Governor commended RRU Pasighat and the East Siang District Police for their collaboration in setting up the Psychosocial Centre, combining science-led enforcement with a humane approach to rehabilitation. He said these initiatives will reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s fight against drug abuse and protect the future of its youth.

He praised the State Government’s proactive anti-drug policies, stressing that zero tolerance toward traffickers must be complemented by compassion and rehabilitation for addicts. He also urged law enforcement agencies to embrace Smart Policing — preventive, technology-driven, and community-oriented — to maintain public trust and safety.

Also Read- Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Encouraging the students, the Governor said their education must be seen as a commitment to national service, and he appreciated the faculty and mentors for shaping young minds with dedication. Calling RRU a “nursery of national service, leadership, and character building,” he also lauded its focus on sports science and sports medicine, which he said will nurture Arunachal’s talented youth for excellence in both academics and athletics.

Concluding his address, the Governor expressed confidence that RRU will continue to play a pivotal role in building a secure, healthy, and progressive society, and urged all stakeholders to foster a culture of innovation, excellence, and service to the nation.

The event was attended by Advisor to Hydro Power Minister cum MLA Ninong Ering, local MLA Tapi Darang, Deputy Commissioner Mrs Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, along with the faculty, staff, and students of Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus.