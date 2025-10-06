Arunachal

Arunachal: Siang River Erosion cuts Power, Plunges Villages into Darkness Across East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley

Siang River’s Fury Deepens: Threatens Mebo-Dhola Road, and Engulfs Farmlands in East Siang.

Last Updated: 06/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Siang River Erosion cuts Power, Plunges Villages into Darkness Across East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley

PASIGHAT- The mighty Siang River continues its devastating assault on the banks of East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, unleashing massive erosion that has washed away power lines, farmlands, and now threatens to sever the vital Mebo-Dhola road — the lifeline for several villages under Mebo Subdivision.

In one of the worst instances of infrastructure damage this season, a one-kilometer stretch of an 11kV power line was completely washed away, plunging multiple villages — including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer, and Gadum-II — into total darkness. The impact extended to the Paglam Circle in Lower Dibang Valley, which has also lost power supply.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Officials from the Department of Power confirmed that while earlier damages between New Borguli and Seram villages in September were restored, the river’s unrelenting erosion has now caused severe and recurring failures.

Also Read- RGU Celebrates ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Colours and Creativity

Simultaneously, the Mebo-Dhola Road, a crucial route for transportation of agricultural produce and essential goods, faces imminent danger as the Siang River continues to eat into its embankments. Vast stretches of cultivable land have already vanished, and residents fear the road could collapse entirely if urgent measures are not taken.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, accompanied by ADC Nancy Yirang, CO Toimi Tagi, and officials from the Mebo Subdivision, visited the affected villages to assess the damage. During the visit, it was observed that large tracts of fertile farmland have been swallowed by the river, leaving several families landless and without livelihoods.

Also Read- RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

Local residents have been repeatedly appealing for permanent flood and erosion control measures, but say their pleas have gone largely unheard. They are demanding immediate construction of protective embankments, riverbank reinforcement, and a long-term erosion management plan to safeguard the area’s infrastructure and people.

“The Siang River is swallowing our homes, fields, and roads — and now we are losing electricity too. If nothing is done, our villages will disappear,” said one resident of Namsing.

The growing crisis highlights the urgent need for a coordinated government response to mitigate the Siang’s erosion threat and protect East Siang’s communities from further devastation.

Tags
Last Updated: 06/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Man Falls into Deep Gorge at Pongging Viewpoint, Found Dead

Arunachal: Man Falls into Deep Gorge at Pongging Viewpoint, Found Dead

Arunachal: Bihar Tourist Uma Shankar Falls into Gorge at Pongging Viewpoint

Arunachal: Bihar Tourist Uma Shankar Falls into Gorge at Pongging Viewpoint

Arunachal: CM Khandu Inaugurates Modern ATI Complex at Naharlagun

Arunachal: CM Khandu Inaugurates Modern ATI Complex at Naharlagun

Arunachal: RGU Honors Safai Mitras on Gandhi Jayanti during Swachh Bharat Diwas

Arunachal: RGU Honors Safai Mitras on Gandhi Jayanti during Swachh Bharat Diwas

Arunachal: RGU Holds Health Camp for Safai Mitras Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: RGU Holds Health Camp for Safai Mitras Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mama Natung Calls for Dedicated Efforts under Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047

Arunachal: Mama Natung Calls for Dedicated Efforts under Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047

Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Arunachal: 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button