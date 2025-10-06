Arunachal: Siang River Erosion cuts Power, Plunges Villages into Darkness Across East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley

PASIGHAT- The mighty Siang River continues its devastating assault on the banks of East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, unleashing massive erosion that has washed away power lines, farmlands, and now threatens to sever the vital Mebo-Dhola road — the lifeline for several villages under Mebo Subdivision.

In one of the worst instances of infrastructure damage this season, a one-kilometer stretch of an 11kV power line was completely washed away, plunging multiple villages — including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer, and Gadum-II — into total darkness. The impact extended to the Paglam Circle in Lower Dibang Valley, which has also lost power supply.

Officials from the Department of Power confirmed that while earlier damages between New Borguli and Seram villages in September were restored, the river’s unrelenting erosion has now caused severe and recurring failures.

Simultaneously, the Mebo-Dhola Road, a crucial route for transportation of agricultural produce and essential goods, faces imminent danger as the Siang River continues to eat into its embankments. Vast stretches of cultivable land have already vanished, and residents fear the road could collapse entirely if urgent measures are not taken.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, accompanied by ADC Nancy Yirang, CO Toimi Tagi, and officials from the Mebo Subdivision, visited the affected villages to assess the damage. During the visit, it was observed that large tracts of fertile farmland have been swallowed by the river, leaving several families landless and without livelihoods.

Local residents have been repeatedly appealing for permanent flood and erosion control measures, but say their pleas have gone largely unheard. They are demanding immediate construction of protective embankments, riverbank reinforcement, and a long-term erosion management plan to safeguard the area’s infrastructure and people.

“The Siang River is swallowing our homes, fields, and roads — and now we are losing electricity too. If nothing is done, our villages will disappear,” said one resident of Namsing.

The growing crisis highlights the urgent need for a coordinated government response to mitigate the Siang’s erosion threat and protect East Siang’s communities from further devastation.