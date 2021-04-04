Arunachal Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Mopin Greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Mopin.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State in general and to the Galo brethren in particular on the festive occasion of Mopin Festival. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in peace and prosperity in the State.

The Governor, in his message said that ‘Mopin’ is one of the most vibrant festivals of Arunachal Pradesh reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Galo Tribe. With its sanctity and festive richness, the Mopin Festival has always facilitated in preserving the cherished Galo customs and time-honoured values.

I am confident that this ethno-traditional celebration will continue to promote the socio-Economic growth of the Tribe and help emulate the age-old good living practices treasured by the Fold, he said.

On this festive occasion, I join my Galo brethren in offering prayers to Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin for showering their choicest blessings on each one of us and invoke them to protect us from COVID 19 Pandemic, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mopin, the grandest festival of the Galo community.

“The festival of white is here, a symbol of purity, peace and prosperity. I pray Ane Mopin to send her choicest blessings on all sentient beings and believe that this year will usher a new phase of development and good health for our state,” he said in a message this evening.

Khandu, who will be joining the celebrations at Basar and Aalo, lauded the Galo community for celebrating the festival every year strictly adhering to its traditional rituals. He reiterated his belief that indigenous festivals are one of the best medium to be rooted to the rich cultural tradition of the state’s tribal communities.

“Mopin is a time to soak into the majestic aura of the Galo people. Filled with joy, togetherness and mystic rituals, I always look forward to celebrate it. Let’s all join in this Mopin setting aside our differences and adorn the white!” he added.