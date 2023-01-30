Arunachal: Gabriel Denwang Wangsu inaugurates Sub Treasury Office at Kanubari, BDO office at Lawnu

KANUBARI- MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu on Monday inaugurated the long felt Sub Treasury Office at Kanubari and Block Development Office (BDO) for Lawnu CD Block recently, in presence of host of dignitaries including – ADC T. Aran, HoDs, ZPMs, Chiefs, GBs and general public.

Addressing the gathering at Kanubari, the MLA, while congratulating the people of his constituency for the achievement, stated that fulfilling such genuine demands of the public motivates him to work harder.

Pema Khandu lays foundation stone of Kra-Daadi dist secretariat at Palin

‘With the opening of treasury office here, besides many benefits like quick disbursement of salaries , avoidable expenses in going to district Hq Longding for things as trivial as getting treasury challan and non-judicial stamps will be reduced, further saving time and energy ‘ , he said.

He informed the gathering that establishing Sub Treasury office was not without its share of challenges as there were certain criterias and government norms to fulfill. Creation of adequate HoDs with DD power were one amongst many such requirements with sufficient bank transactions.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Wangsu has inaugurated the Block Development Office (BDO) for Lawnu CD Block in his constituency here recently on January 27 last amidst a joyous sea of people. It would be worth mentioning here that Kanubari ADC Hqs has only three blocks namely – Kanubari, Lawnu and Chubam.

Congratulating the people of Lawnu on the occasion, Wangsu in his speech told that “as soon as a memorandum was submitted to me for creation of Lawnu CD Block, I sprang into action, met Chief Minister in that regard and with his blessings today we could realize it”, adding further “we should always be thankful to him for this achievement.”

On the occasion, he fondly remembered late Jambey Tashi , MLA LumLa who co-pioneered the idea of CD Block, Urban development office and Sub Treasury office at both Kanubari and LumLa.

Informing that the IRBN headquarter will be shifted from Namsangmukh to Lawnu in days to come, the MLA stated “I am in constant touch with State Chief Minister, Commissioner Home and Commissioner Finance and Planning with regard to this project. Since the total cost of the project is around Rs.180 cr we cannot complete the project at one go. We have to complete it in a phased wise manner and on per need basis.” He said.