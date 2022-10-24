ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu Cremated with full State Honours

The cremation was done amidst huge gathering of public and chanting of mantras and rituals led by abbot of Tawang monastery Shelding Tulku Thupten Tendar rinpoche and other senior monks.

October 24, 2022
TAWANG- The mortal remains of former Minister of Arunachal Pradesh late Karma Wangchu was cremated this afternoon at Temilo below Tawang monastery. The cremation was done amidst huge gathering of public and chanting of mantras and rituals led by abbot of Tawang monastery Shelding Tulku Thupten Tendar rinpoche and other senior monks.

Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, Brigadier NM Bendigeri commander Tawang brigade, Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk,and I/c DC Tawang Rinchin Leta laid wreath while jawans of Arunachal Pradesh police presented guard of honour to the deceased leader.

Earlier Tashi Dhondup the youngest son of deceased leader read out the condolence message of Ling Rinpoche and Chief Minister

of Arunachal Pradesh. Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi expressed his gratitude to all for extending support and cooperation to the family members of deceased leader at this hour of grief,he further spoke about the achievements and contribution of deceased leader to state in general and Tawang in particular.

The monks of Tawang monastery and students of Choepheling public school, Temilo offered prayers for deceased leader.

MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju,Tsering Tashi former Chief Minister PK Thungon and many other senior leaders and officers paid their last respect to late Karma Wangchu.

Tags
