Arunachal: EKMZSU celebrate 26th foundation day

LUMDUNG– The three-day celebration of the 26th foundation day of the East Kameng Middle Zone Students’ Union ( EKMZSU ) concluded here today at the Ato Ringso Convention Hall, Lumdung.

During the three-day program, the EKMZSU members shifted the burial place of its founding President-Late Raso Yangda from new seppa to its office at bebo colony, Seppa. A coordination meeting of all stakeholders of the middle zone area and bylaw review was also conducted.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, EKMZSU President Sichi Sangdo said the union has taken several key decisions relating to the area’s welfare which will be implemented in due course of time.

Topics of oneness and unity, education and health sectors, and development of the middle zone area on all fronts were discussed and several resolutions were also adopted during the three-day meeting.