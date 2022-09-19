Arunachal: Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Longding

LONGDING- Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested two drug peddlers with huge quantity of Opium, said press release.

The Security Forces deployed in Longding District delivered yet another blow to the illegal drug network prevalent in the region on 18 September 2022.

Based on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and Longding Police located the hideout of drug peddlers and cordoned the suspected house maintaining surprise.

Subsequently, during the ensuing systematic search the individuals were apprehended alongwith huge quantity of Opium and sale proceeds in presence of Executive Magistrate, Longding.

During the initial interrogation the apprehendees have accepted their involvement in transshipment of Opium in large quantities from across India Mayanmar Border to Longding town for sales.