Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav held at Anini

ANINI- The Nehru Yuva Kendra Anini successfully organized the District Level Yuva Utsav at the Auditorium of JNV Anini, Dibang Valley on the 3rd of August 2023. This initiative aims to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s Freedom Struggle by engaging the youth in various competitive events progressing from the District to the State and National levels. Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by disseminating the message of Panch Pran is one of the prime objectives of this program.

The event was inaugurated by Pagli Sora, DC Anini as Chief Guest, Theko Tayu, ZPC, Anini as Guest of Honour, and Miss Sabita Bai Mena, Principal (i/c) as Special Guest along with other notable guests.

The Yuva Utsav brought together more than 150 enthusiastic participants from various youth clubs associated with NYKS, NYV volunteers, as well as students and staff members from renowned educational institutions such as Govt. H.S. school Anini, JNV Anini and many more.

Addressing the gathering, Pagli Sora, inspired the young youths to be actively involved in this kind of program to showcase their hidden talent to be resourceful and responsible citizens of our nation because our youths are the future of our nation.

The District Level Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork. The event includes contests for Young Artists, Writers, Photographers, practitioners of Traditional art forms, and Folk/traditional dances.

“Yuva Shakti se Jan Bhagidari” is the driving force for this grand celebration.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Anini expressed its gratitude to all the esteemed guests, participants, and supporters for their valuable contribution towards the success of District Level Yuva Utsav 2023. The organization remains committed to nurturing the potential of the youth and empowering them to become responsible citizens dedicated to the progress of our great nation.