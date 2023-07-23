Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Yuva Utsav at Geku

GEKU- Nehru Yuva Kendra Upper Siang, the District Unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Govt. of India organized District Level Yuva Utsav 2023 at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Geku, Upper Siang on 22nd July 2023.

The event has seen the footfall of more than 500 participants from Upper Siang District. The students and renowned Teaching Staff from various institutions such as Govt. Model College, Geku, JNV Geku and many more attended the program.

The Utsav organised with the aim to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s Freedom Struggle by engaging the youth in various competitive events and empower young minds towards active participation in nation-building activities. Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by disseminating the message of Panch Pran is one of the prime objectives of this program.

Addressing the gathering, as chief guest Kanggong Taku, MLA, Geku Mariyang Constituency empowered the youth to involved in all nation building activities and imparting about the Amrit Kaal of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and praised the activities of Nehru Yuva Kendra Upper Siang in all youth related activities. He emphasized the significance of sincere contributions towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by discussing his Panch Pran of Amrit Kal.

Nyong Panyang , ZPM Geku highlighted the importance of education in student’s life and praise the Nehru Yuva Kendra for providing an opportunity to youth to showcase their skills.

The District Level Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their talents by engaging themselves as participants in Young Writers Contest, Young Artist Contest, Mobile Photography Contest, Declamation Contest and Cultural Dance Competition.

The winners of the above programs have been given Prize money, Certificates and will also participate in State Level Yuva Utsav to be organized in upcoming months and further in National Level Yuva Utsav in New Delhi.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Yingkiong expressed its gratitude to all the esteemed guests, participants, and supporters for their valuable contribution towards the success of District Level Yuva Utsav 2023. The organization remains committed to nurturing the potential of the youth and empowering them to become responsible citizens dedicated to the progress of our great nation.

Philip Jerang, Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Geku, Jongge Yirang, Principal of Govt. Hr. Secondary School as Special Guest and other notable guests attended the Utsav.