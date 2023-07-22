Arunachal: Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested in Deomali

DEOMALI- Tirap police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers in Deomali and recovered 12 grams of suspected heroin from them, a senior police officer said.

The arrestees have been identified as Huntu Gogoi (40) and Dipok Borah (38), Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding movement of two drug peddlers from Assam’s Margherita to Deomali in Tirap district, he said, a police team led by officer-in-charge of Deomali PS, Inspector T Wangpan apprehended two drug peddlers at Margherita-Deomali route near 2 No. Coffee Board area in Deomali.

On a detailed search of the duo and their scooty, one soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 12 grams was found concealed beneath the scooty seat.

Accordingly, the recovered contraband along with means of conveyance and other articles have been seized in presence of CO cum town executive magistrate Dr B Kamlo.

In this connection, a case under Section 21(b) of NDPS Act has been registered at Deomali police station and an investigation is on, the SP said.