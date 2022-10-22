ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

October 22, 2022
Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held at Namsai

NAMSAI- A District Level Yuva Utsav 2022 held on 21st and 22nd October 2022 at Arunachal University of Studies and  Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall, Namsai respectively.

The utsav was organsied as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, Nehru Yuva Kendra – Lohit, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India in collaboration with District Administration Namsai, Department of Art & culture & Department of Sports, Namsai, successfully conducted

The aim of the Utsav was to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s Freedom Struggle by engaging youths in various events which will progress from District level to State and National levels.

It comprised of 6 competitions namely Young Artists Camp- Painting, Young Writers Camp -Poem, Photography Workshop, Declamation Contest, Cultural Festival- Group Dance & Yuva Samvaad -India@2047 wherein youths from all over Namsai & Lohit District enthusiastically participated.

The program was graced by C. R Khampa, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai along with Smt. Koing Samon Umbon, Deputy Director of School Education.

The DC urged students to refrain from drugs and alcohol and encouraged all schools, colleges & institutions to include more co-curricular activities as a part of daily schedule and provide the required platform for youths to showcase their talents.

