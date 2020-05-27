Arunachal: DDMTF rescues 2 more marooned people

Tezu- The Lohit district administration under District Disaster Management Task Force (DDMTF) has been rescued 2 (two) more people from Dasnallah near Dimwe today, who were marooned by flooded streams for the last 2 to 3 days and were without food and water, says the DDMTF sources.

“We were unknown of their location where they trapped but the adjacent villagers said that beyond the Dimwe near Dasnallah some of the running cattle farm people may trap.

Accordingly, we with the help of technology traced out the people. Despite shortage of rubber boat we managed it privately and ventured the site taking risk with a team of DDMTF headed by Damchen Norbu DDMO.

After four hours of tiring operation we could able to save two men and send them safely to their home at the Tezu Township”, briefs Thutan Jamba DySP a part of DDMTF.

At the same time, Lohit River also left behind a trial of damaged where five kutcha houses were dented and two cows where washed away in the flood. till day their was no loss of life, the sources added.

The incessant rains for the last few days continues to swelled various rivulets and streams flowing above the danger level that affected the human habitant and marooned several places especially cattle farm located close to mighty Lohit River. The swelled river also inundated various agriculture land, villages and damaged inhabitants.