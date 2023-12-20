ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Consultative meeting on land encroachment, illegal earth cutting activities held at Yupia

The land donors of Yupia, mostly belonging to the Nabam, Tana and Techi clan called for a final land survey to ascertain factual boundaries of the headquarter.

YUPIA-  The District Administration , Papum Pare convened a consultative meeting with the land donors of the Yupia HQ township, PRI members, goan buras and students leaders to tackle the  illegal land encroachment and rampant earth cutting activities in and around the Yupia township area.

“ We donated our ancestral lands to the government  free of cost , expecting a vibrant socio economic development of the area. But today our donated land has been encroached upon and govt servants being  a major chunk of the encroachers. “ Shri Tana Hochi, PI and a land donor said while appealing for proper re -survey and demarcation of the Yupia township area and prompt actions against the encroachers.

 Responding to the appeals DC Papum Pare Shri Jiken Bomjen said that “a committee comprising of the land donors, PRI members, Goan buras, government officials shall be constituted to carry out survey activities for demarcation of the headquarter “.

Assuring his commitment to protect government land, DC Bomjen also added that “ series of consultative meetings shall be held before the final demarcation and factual notification of the headquarter area.”

Issuing strict warnings against illegal earth cutting activities in and around Yupia headquarters, without permission DC Bomjen added that “ such unmonitored  activities could pose threat to the people staying in the foothills. NOC has to be sought from the District Administration for any such earth cutting activities “.

DLRSO Shri Nanne Yowa presented the current status of the land demarcation of  Yupia Headquarter township. He  sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to amicably solve the Headquarter boundary issues.

