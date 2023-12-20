Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends VBSY and Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Medo Village

WAKRO- Expanding coverage of remote regions under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Arunachal Pradesh, the VBSY Van, also known as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee Ki Gaari’ reached Medo village under the Wakro Circle of Lohit district. The camp which was held in the Medo Secondary School, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein along with other officials.

The VBSY camp along with the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 in Medo saw widespread community participation, where around 65 beneficiaries availed benefits for several flagship Govt schemes under the departments of Health, Agri-Horti, Fisheries, Food Supply, Rural Development, Tourism, etc.

DCM Mein reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to overhaul every facet of Arunachal Pradesh under the expansive vision of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Sewa Aap Ke Dwar 2.0. He underscored the significance of equitable disbursement of benefits to propel the nation toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2047.

Assuring inclusivity, Mein pledged to rectify any oversights from previous years, vowing not to overlook any eligible beneficiaries. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to extend the coverage of its schemes comprehensively, aiming for 100% saturation of the schemes and benefits, leaving no eligible beneficiary behind.

In a larger context, DCM Mein underscored the monumental progress under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu and the support & guidance from the Modi Government, showcasing transformative milestones across the State.

The strides were evident in bolstering healthcare and education systems, robust all-weather highway connectivity, and significant infrastructural advancements in all the districts.

Moreover, he commended the proactive approach of the District Administration, Govt Departments, Panchayat Leaders and Party Karyakartas in reaching out to the populace through initiatives like Sarkar Aapke Dwar 2.0, alpkalin vistarak, in addition to the nationwide coverage of VBSY camps.

With such combined efforts, he asserted optimism to achieve complete saturation of State Government flagship schemes, along with the flagship schemes of the Central Govt which will transform the lives of the people including the most vulnerable sections of society in a holistic manner.

Highlighting the significance of the health sector, Mein spotlighted the health benefits disseminated through facilities such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Card and CMAAY which can absorb a significant chunk of medical costs, thereby enabling vulnerable patients to seek adequate treatments without being constrained financially.

Mein also addressed the farmers to obtain Soil Health Card from nearest KVK to know the suitable crops to be grown in their soil with the end purpose of producing high-quality crop yields and doubling their income.

The VBSY camp was also attended by BJP District President Namsai, Chow Sujana Namchoom, State ST Morcha President, Kame Yangfo, State BJP Executive member, Chow Tseng Tsing Mein, DC Lohit, Shaswat Saurabh and SP Lohit, Minjom Ete, among other officials.