North East

Manipur Violence : Bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims buried in Churachandpur

Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders.

Last Updated: December 20, 2023
IMPHAL-  The bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on December 14 while 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.

A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.

A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.

