Arunachal: conference of the DCs on Sustainable Development Goals Concludes

NAMSAI – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the concluding session of the 2-day conference of the Deputy Commissioners on Sustainable Development Goals.

In his concluding remark, the CM emphasized on increasing the state’s cumulative score of SDG from the present 60 to 68 by March 2022, and to 76 by March 2023. To achieve the target, he requested the DCs for strategies to be devised.

He pointed out that with regard to SDG, the performance under 6 goals such as hunger and nutrition, water and sanitation etc has been much better and emphasized to improve ranking for 8 other goals such as health and well-being, quality education etc.

To further the SDG goals, the CM announced 6 months running SDG trophy district wise under four categories. The SDG Platinum running trophy will receive Rs 1Cr, followed by SDG Gold for Rs 70 lac, SDG Silver for Rs 40 lac and finally the SDG Bronze for Rs 20 lac.

The winners will get these additional untied fund to the district on the basis of incremental improvement that would involve Rs 4.6Cr every year, informed the CM.

He also informed that that the Basin wise action plans for SDG would be classified as per 5 river basins of Tirap, Lohit, Subansiri, Siang and Kameng. Each basin group would be assigned with two ministers including senior level officers for support and monitoring.

He also emphasized on conducting meeting twice in a year by each basin group to review the progress of achievement of the SDG goals.

Advising the DCs to focus on four sector of tourism, hydropower, agriculture and natural resources, he said the government will be working on a long term policy and formulation of budget announcements as per the SDG goals.

The CM also informed that DCs will be empowered to write ACRs of all district level officers so that they are made accountable and responsible. He said this decision will be taken up in the upcoming cabinet meeting with empowerment of panchayat as another important decision to be taken up.

He further instructed the DCs to involve panchayat members in every decision making and also requested to conduct regular meeting with the head of the departments on all development agendas.

Earlier DCM Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Ministers Bamang Felix, Tage Taki, Wangki Lowang and Honchun Ngandam also spoke.

Concluding Remarks of Dy CM at DC’s Conference on SDG

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his concluding remarks of the two days brain storming session of the Deputy Commissioner’s on Sustainable Development Goals said to develop professionalism on any project they take up citing the competitiveness in present day. He called for protection of catchment areas to sustain the rivers and streams and to ban fishing and hunting and especially to strictly prohibit hunting in shrine areas in order to protect the wildlife.

He observed that the data of various sectors are not correctly updated especially on agriculture and horticulture produces. He opined that for proper planning and execution of schemes, data need to be updated correctly. He also said that the decadal census should be done in correct way indicating exact tribe wise population of the State.

On affordable and clean energy, he said that those districts which have scored below 30% to find out the root cause of the failure and to learn from other State. He said that geographical location cannot be the excuse for us anymore citing that the States with tough terrains are also doing good and suggested that it is the high time to gear up.

He thanked Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for this timely and thoughtful exercise which was held exactly one month after the release of Northeast region dashboard by the NITI AAYOG. With this exercise now each district will have clear idea where they are lacking and can work on improving the same. He exuded hope that next year we will have more high performing districts on these SDGs.