Arunachal: Chowna Mein lays foundation Stone of Gaon Burah Office, inaugurates outdoor stadium at Sagalee

SAGALEE- Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of the Gaon Burah Office for Sagalee Sub Division, while attending the 32nd State Level Gaon Burah Foundation Day celebration as a Chief Guest at Sagalee in Papum Pare, along with the Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, MLA Nabum Tuki, and others.

As per the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulations of 1945, Gaon Buras are the most important village-level functionaries and are responsible for administrative tasks such as the maintenance of law and order and the resolution of disputes in the village. They are also in charge of ensuring the village’s smooth operation and local development projects.

Mein applauded the contribution of the Gaon Burahs in the development of the local regions of Arunachal, and highlighted the fact that they play a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful co-existence in villages, acting as a bridge between the Govt and the people, and enabling smoother implementation of policies and projects for the welfare and advancement of their respective villages. Gaon Burahs also act as a source of guidance and advice for the villagers and help them in solving their problems.

During his interaction at the event, Mein also highlighted the significance of the red coat worn by the Gaon Burahs as a symbol of patriotism. He emphasized that it was the Gaon Burahs from whom we have learned to greet each other ‘Jai Hind’ in the remote villages. Hence, there is great respect for the red coats worn by the Gaon Burahs.

He has urged the Gaon Burahs to coordinate with the district administration and govt officials in the implementation of various developmental activities. “To strengthen the Gaon Burahs, GoAP has taken several initiatives, such as increasing their monthly honorarium from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 and the Head Gaon Burahs from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000, covering their insurance under PMJJBY, providing an office-cum guest house facility, etc. Their other demands will also be looked into” added Mein.”

The event also saw the inauguration of an outdoor stadium by Mein, which will be used for various sport activities in the vicinity. While inaugurating the stadium, Mein stated that it will create an ideal environment and atmosphere for sports and physical activities within the state and also urged the local people to make use of the facility for the betterment of their physical and mental health. In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister gave away felicitations to the Founding Members of All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Burah Welfare Association.

Rajya Sabha MP, Nabam Rebia and Local MLA, Nabam Tuki also spoke on the occasion among others.

Later, Mein also visited the PWD Superintendent Office at Bobia and the under construction Engineering Degree College Building at Toru under Sagalee Sub-Division along with other dignitaries.