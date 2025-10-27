Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends NESO General Council Meeting at Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today attended the Inaugural Session of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) General Council Meeting, hosted by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) at Namsai. The gathering brought together student leaders and youth representatives from all Northeastern states to deliberate on issues of education, employment, cultural preservation, and regional solidarity.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Deputy Chief Minister lauded the participation of young delegates and emphasised that India’s greatest strength lies in its youth, who constitute nearly 64% of the population. “The youth of the Northeast are vibrant, talented, and full of potential. Their ideas, creativity, and determination are vital to shaping the nation’s future,” he said.

He noted that the Northeast is increasingly making its mark on the national stage, particularly in sports, with Arunachal Pradesh ranking third after Manipur and Assam. He expressed pride in the achievements of young athletes, artists, and innovators from the region who continue to bring laurels to their communities.

Welcoming delegates to “Tropical Namsai,” Mein described the district as a place where nature, culture, and youthful energy coexist in harmony. He urged the youth to preserve this balance while embracing modernity and innovation.

The session was attended by NESO Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chairman Samuel Jyrwa, Secretary General Mutshikoyu Yhobu, and representatives from seven Northeastern states. The event reflected a shared vision for progress, unity, and empowerment of the region’s youth.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Government of Arunachal Pradesh will continue to support youth-led initiatives, educational programs, and inter-state collaborations. He expressed confidence that NESO will strengthen leadership, cooperation, and peace across the region.

Earlier in the day, DCM Mein also attended the Poi-Lu-Phra, Lu-Kongmu Lu-Kathina, and Khamsang Ceremony at Phra Sutong-Pey Buddha Vihara, Manfaiseng Village. He unveiled the Boundary Wall of the Pubbana Sasana Rakkhita Buddha Vihara, donated by Nang Amseng Namchoom and family, acknowledging their contribution towards preserving Buddhist heritage.

He further appreciated Ven. Khantipala Bhikkhu and the Manfaiseng Monastery Seva Committee for organising the spiritually enriching ceremony, which, he said, promotes compassion, harmony, and peace — core tenets of Buddhist philosophy.