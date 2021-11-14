Arunachal

Arunachal: Children’s Day Celebrated at Govt. Residential School in Lichlit

November 14, 2021
Arunachal: Children's Day Celebrated at Govt. Residential School in Lichlit

ZIRO-    Children’s Day Celebrated at Govt. Residential School Lichlit with all fun and frolic.

The 16th Batch 36 APCS officers through their crowd fund sponsored Model Learning Equipments to the school as a token of love to the students on the auspicious occasion.

On the occasion DC, Lower Subansiri and ADC, Yachuli were invited to the programme as special invitees and DDSE, Lower Subansiri attended the program as invitee on the auspicious occasion and they also spoke in a encouraging way.

SMC of the school offered special traditional attires to Yazali CO in a befitting manner.  DDSE Lower Subansiri was accompanied by block functionaries of education department and Talem Jerang, Headmaster GSS, Hari.

