Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent visit to Tawang, and inspections of projects.

Last Updated: September 24, 2024
Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th September 2024. They discussed developmental issues and district tours.

Sharing his observations of district tours, the Governor underscored the need for automation of records and district administrations to reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground and ensure implementations of all yojanas / projects.

Governor also shared about his interaction with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh L. Mandaviya at New Delhi on 18th September 2024.

He said that the Union Minister is extremely supportive and forthcoming to provide financial assistance for sports infrastructure, sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and coaching our aspiring teams in the State.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent visit to Tawang, and inspections of projects.

